Giving thanks

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Residents gather at First Church Siloam Springs Methodist Congregation for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday at the church's fellowship hall. First Church has been holding the dinner for those who. may not have access to a Thanksgiving dinner since 2003, according to Coordinator David Graves. Graves did not say how many people showed up at the dinner but said he planned to feed 500 people.

