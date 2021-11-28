Giving thanks

Photo submitted

Residents gather at First Church Siloam Springs Methodist Congregation for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday at the church's fellowship hall. First Church has been holding the dinner for those who. may not have access to a Thanksgiving dinner since 2003, according to Coordinator David Graves.

