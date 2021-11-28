Sign in
Lyon hands JBU women home loss

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information Maddie Altman works with the ball against Lyon College on Tuesday at Bill George Arena.

Nineteen offensive rebounds allowed visiting Lyon 19 more field goal attempts as the Scots escaped Bill George Arena Tuesday evening with a 54-47 win over the John Brown women's basketball team.

Both teams struggled to find any consistency offensively, but Paige Kelley's 22-point outing was enough to carry the Scots (5-3) to the win, despite shooting just 31 percent (20 of 64) from the floor. Kelley completed the double-double with 13 boards, six on the offensive glass.

Trailing by just one heading into the fourth quarter, John Brown (4-5) hit just 3 of 15 from the field, while Lyon connected on 4 of 9 and converted 9 of its 12 chances at the charity stripe.

Junior Tarrah Stephes scored 10 of he 16 points at the free-throw line and pulled down a team-leading eight rebounds. Sophomore Natalie Smith hit two triples and contributed 12 points in the loss.

While the Scots didn't feature another player in double-figure scoring, Kirsten Baham scored nine and Jade Giron connected on all seven free throw attempts, despite ending the night 0-of-13 from the floor.

The Golden Eagles will now rest until Thursday when John Brown returns to Sooner Athletic Conference action against Southwestern Assemblies of God in Waxahachie, Texas.

