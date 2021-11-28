Lyon hands JBU women home loss

Nineteen offensive rebounds allowed visiting Lyon 19 more field goal attempts as the Scots escaped Bill George Arena Tuesday evening with a 54-47 win over the John Brown women's basketball team.

Both teams struggled to find any consistency offensively, but Paige Kelley's 22-point outing was enough to carry the Scots (5-3) to the win, despite shooting just 31 percent (20 of 64) from the floor. Kelley completed the double-double with 13 boards, six on the offensive glass.

Trailing by just one heading into the fourth quarter, John Brown (4-5) hit just 3 of 15 from the field, while Lyon connected on 4 of 9 and converted 9 of its 12 chances at the charity stripe.

Junior Tarrah Stephes scored 10 of he 16 points at the free-throw line and pulled down a team-leading eight rebounds. Sophomore Natalie Smith hit two triples and contributed 12 points in the loss.

While the Scots didn't feature another player in double-figure scoring, Kirsten Baham scored nine and Jade Giron connected on all seven free throw attempts, despite ending the night 0-of-13 from the floor.

The Golden Eagles will now rest until Thursday when John Brown returns to Sooner Athletic Conference action against Southwestern Assemblies of God in Waxahachie, Texas.