Obituaries for Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021

Edward J. Paczowski Sr.

Edward J. Paczowski Sr. 90, of Gentry, Ark., died Nov. 22, 2021.

He was born Feb. 11, 1931, in New Haven, Conn., to Michael Paczowski and Margaret Peabody Paczowski. He was raised in East Lyme, Conn.

He joined the United States Navy at the age of 17. He married Mildred (Millie) Brackus on Jan. 25, 1955 in Connecticut. His time in the Navy took him to many ports around the world and he served in World War II and Vietnam wars. He was an E6 Navy Veteran and received several Bronze Star Medals, including a Vietnam Service Medal.

After retiring from the Navy, he and his wife moved from San Diego, Calif., to Gentry. He was a diehard Red Sox and Patriots fan and an avid fisherman. He and his wife owned The Red Barn in Noel, Mo., for several years.

He is preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Rena Ann Esquivel; brothers, William George Paczowski, and Michael Paczowski; sisters, Evelyn Mary Murray and Dorothy Ann "Dottie Ann" Rix.

He is survived by two sons, Edward Joseph Paczowski, Jr. (Skip) and wife Sheila, of Sulphur Springs, Ark., and William George Paczowski (Bill) and wife Tanya, of Gentry; one daughter, JoAnn Frances Sixkiller and husband Richard, of Kansas, Okla.; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Gentry Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark., was in charge of the arrangements.

Jose Jacob Perdomo Oro

Jose Jacob Perdomo Oro, 24, died Nov. 24, 2021, in Gentry, Ark.

He was born May 24, 1997, to Jose and Susana (Oro) Perdomo in Puerto Cortes, Honduras.

He is survived his parents; wife, Maryann (Palmer) Perdomo; son, Tanner Perdomo of Gentry; sisters, Nickole and her husband Max Daniel of Siloam Springs, Ark., Emily and her husband Abraham Aguirre of Siloam Springs, Ark., and his nieces and nephews.

Visitations services will be held from 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, with funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of Siloam Springs, Ark., with Bishop Bailey Officiating.

Additional visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Burial will be held privately for family.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.