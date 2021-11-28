Sales tax receipts up in October

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 23.7 percent or $179,008 in October compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $934,124 compared to $755,116 in October of 2020, according to the November issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in August.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 8.5 percent or $29,655 last month from $348,873 in October 2020 to $378,528 in October 2021.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

• Bentonville up 30.44 percent to $872,931.

• Eureka Springs up 16.9 percent to $47,447.

• Fayetteville up 10.81 percent to $471,372.

• Gentry up 22.21 percent to $26,912.

• Lincoln up 12.38 percent to $59,905.

• Rogers up 24.85 percent to $833,482.

• Springdale up 15.88 percent to $470,898.