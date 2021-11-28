Volleyball players receive postseason awards

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Allison Williamson received the Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021 Siloam Springs volleyball team.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Allison Williamson received the Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021 Siloam Springs volleyball team.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Allison Williamson received the Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021 Siloam Springs volleyball team.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Anna Wleklinski was named Most Valuable Player for the 2021 Siloam Springs volleyball team. Wleklinski also earned 5A-West All-Conference honorable mention honors.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Anna Wleklinski was named Most Valuable Player for the 2021 Siloam Springs volleyball team. Wleklinski also earned 5A-West All-Conference honorable mention honors.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Anna Wleklinski was named Most Valuable Player for the 2021 Siloam Springs volleyball team. Wleklinski also earned 5A-West All-Conference honorable mention honors.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Emma Norberg earned 5A-West All-Conference honors for the 2021 volleyball season. Norberg also received the Leadership Award with Jensen Kelly (not pictured), the "We Are Siloam" award with Gracie Greer (not pictured) and the Offensive Player of the Year award.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Emma Norberg earned 5A-West All-Conference honors for the 2021 volleyball season. Norberg also received the Leadership Award with Jensen Kelly (not pictured), the "We Are Siloam" award with Gracie Greer (not pictured) and the Offensive Player of the Year award.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Emma Norberg earned 5A-West All-Conference honors for the 2021 volleyball season. Norberg also received the Leadership Award with Jensen Kelly (not pictured), the "We Are Siloam" award with Gracie Greer (not pictured) and the Offensive Player of the Year award.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Esther Norwood was named the Most Improved Player for the 2021 volleyball season.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Esther Norwood was named the Most Improved Player for the 2021 volleyball season.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Esther Norwood was named the Most Improved Player for the 2021 volleyball season.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Gracie Greer received the "We are Siloam" award along with Emma Norberg (not pictured).

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Gracie Greer received the "We are Siloam" award along with Emma Norberg (not pictured).

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Gracie Greer received the "We are Siloam" award along with Emma Norberg (not pictured).

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Jensen Kelly received the Leadership Award along with Emma Norberg (not pictured) for the 2021 Siloam Springs volleyball team.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Jensen Kelly received the Leadership Award along with Emma Norberg (not pictured) for the 2021 Siloam Springs volleyball team.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Jensen Kelly received the Leadership Award along with Emma Norberg (not pictured) for the 2021 Siloam Springs volleyball team.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Kami Hulbert received the Outstanding Teammate of the Year award for the 2021 Siloam Springs volleyball team.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Kami Hulbert received the Outstanding Teammate of the Year award for the 2021 Siloam Springs volleyball team.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Kami Hulbert received the Outstanding Teammate of the Year award for the 2021 Siloam Springs volleyball team.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Anna Wleklinski was named Most Valuable Player for the 2021 Siloam Springs volleyball team. Wleklinski also earned 5A-West All-Conference honorable mention honors.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Emma Norberg earned 5A-West All-Conference honors for the 2021 volleyball season. Norberg also received the Leadership Award with Jensen Kelly (not pictured), the &quot;We Are Siloam&quot; award with Gracie Greer (not pictured) and the Offensive Player of the Year award.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Esther Norwood was named the Most Improved Player for the 2021 volleyball season.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Gracie Greer received the &quot;We are Siloam&quot; award along with Emma Norberg (not pictured).

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Jensen Kelly received the Leadership Award along with Emma Norberg (not pictured) for the 2021 Siloam Springs volleyball team.