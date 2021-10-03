Junkermann wins 5A-West boys singles championship

Siloam Springs senior Lucas Junkermann won the boys singles title of the 5A-West Conference tennis tournament on Tuesday afternoon at Russellville.

Junkermann defeated Parker Seewald of Van Buren 5-7, 7-5, 1-1 (medical forfeit) in the championship match.

"Lucas fought an all out war on that court," said Siloam Springs coach Clay Taylor. "The heat alone was enough to make anyone tired, and then putting him up against a player like Parker just makes it that much harder. Lucas was the embodiment of grit, fighting through exhaustion and pain to secure the conference title. He deserves nothing but praise for the mental and physical toughness he displayed. This will springboard us into state, where we can hopefully secure another win."

Earlier on Tuesday, Junkermann defeated Russellville's Grant Payne 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals to advance to the finals.

Siloam Springs junior Olha Los finished as the 5A-West Conference runner-up after losing to Mountain Home's Macie Heide in the championship match 6-0, 6-6 (5-7), 6-3.

"I am so proud of Olha and her ability to compete," Taylor said. "She had a rough start in the finals, but managed to fight back and win her second set. She showed true resilience and poise this week and showed everyone watching what Panther tennis is all about. Her opponent was no one to take lightly, and these ladies fought tooth and nail for the title. I am so proud of Olha's performance, and know she will do great things at state."

Earlier on Tuesday, Los defeated Van Buren's Abby Saniseng 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals.

The Siloam Springs doubles team of Brooklyn Williams and Julia Tran were defeated 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals on Tuesday by Van Buren's team of Tennison Reichard and Erika Jones.

Williams and Tran also lost the third place match to Meredith Hale and Kasey Aguilar of Russellville.

"Brooklyn and Julia came out Tuesday morning hungry for a win," Taylor said. "They had two tough matches against Van Buren and Russellville but played their hearts out. I'm so impressed with their teamwork, performance and stamina in such long matches. They did a great job of attacking the net and placing their shots well. I look forward to watching them perform at state."

Overall, the Siloam Springs boys finished second in conference, finishing behind Van Buren.

Siloam Springs' girls finished third overall as a team. Mountain Home's girls won the conference title.

All four Siloam Springs athletes will compete in the Class 5A state tournament in Hot Springs on Oct. 11-12.