Lady Panthers fall at Mountain Home, Vilonia

The Siloam Springs volleyball team dropped a pair of 5A-West Conference matches on the road this past week.

On Thursday, the Lady Panthers fell at Mountain Home 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 26-24) at The Hangar.

Siloam Springs (1-16-1, 0-8) nearly extended the match to a fourth set, leading 24-22 in the third set, before Mountain Home scored the next four points to finish the sweep.

Lindsay Jensen amassed 26 assists and 10 digs, while Kendall Carter totaled 15 digs, 11 kills and five blocks for Mountain Home (11-4, 5-3). Carson Schmitz made 10 kills, while Riley Schmitz added 12 digs and four aces, Cate Jackson made 11 digs, and Katelyn Hill notched 10 digs.

Anna Wleklinski led Siloam Springs' defense with 10 digs, while Cailee Johnson added nine digs. Emma Norberg was strong at the net with six kills and three blocks.

On Tuesday, the Lady Panthers lost 3-1 at Vilonia.

The Lady Eagles won the first two matches 25-17, 25-15 before Siloam Springs won the third set 25-23. Vilonia completed the victory with a 25-21 win in the fourth set.

The Lady Panthers are back at home Tuesday against Alma before traveling to Greenbrier this Thursday.