Ninth-grade volleyball rallies to beat Springdale Central

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team picked up a 2-1 victory against Springdale Central on Thursday night.

The Lady Panthers lost the first set 25-18 before winning the next two 25-21 and 15-11.

The ninth-graders were scheduled to compete in the River Valley Tournament in Alma on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-graders won a match and lost one this past week.

On Monday, the eighth-graders defeated Springdale George 25-11, 25-11.

On Tuesday, the eighth-graders lost 2-1 at Rogers Kirksey. Siloam Springs won the first set 25-23 then dropped the next two 25-18, 15-8.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-graders lost 25-19, 25-11 against Springdale Kelly on Monday.

On Tuesday, the seventh-graders were defeated 2-0 (25-18, 25-16) at Roger Kirksey.

The seventh- and eighth-grade teams are back in action Monday at Pea Ridge before traveling to Springdale Sonora (seventh) and Springdale Lakeside (eighth) on Tuesday.