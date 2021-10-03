Ninth-ranked Golden Eagles roll past Central Christian

Five different players scored and the No. 9 John Brown University women's soccer team outshot Central Christian (Kan.) 24-3 and in dominating fashion opened Sooner Athletic Conference play with a 5-0 victory on Tuesday evening at Alumni Field.

Two Golden Eagles (6-1-0, 1-0-0 Sooner Athletic) scored their first collegiate goals, as freshman Kaelyn Mole's goal in the 12th minute stood as the game-winner, while freshman Grace Bishop's shot to the top left corner in the 79th book-ended a complete-game effort. JBU is now 6-0-0 all-time versus the Tigers.

The Tigers (7-1-1) entered the match undefeated in eight contests, but were limited to three shots in the contest, and without a fair scoring chance. Senior Caitlyn Logan, with one save, made way for junior Chloe Griffin in the 77th minute as Logan picked up the win to improve to 6-1-0 on the season.

Sophomore Ryan Winingham picked up a goal in the 49th minute and added an assist on Mole's game-winner to finish with three points. Freshman Pam Seiler recorded her first collegiate point by assisting sophomore Lauren Walter's second goal of the season in the 49th minute.

Senior Vanessa Reynoso scored in her second consecutive match, adding the insurance goal in the 28th minute when she ripped a shot from the middle of the pitch to the top shelf from 22 yards. She also added the secondary assist on Mole's goal.

The hosts posted 13 shots in the first half before following up with another 11 in the second frame. John Brown also held a 9-4 advantage in corner kicks – including Mole's goal that was buried after a flick on from Winingham just a few yards from the goal line.

Winingham, Reynoso and junior Kylie Kilfoy have all posted points in back-to-back contests.

John Brown was scheduled to return to action Saturday at home against Wayland Baptist (Texas). Results were not available at presstime.

JBU is back in action Thursday at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas).