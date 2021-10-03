Sales tax up 16 percent in August

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 16 percent or $133,640 in August compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $971,098 last month compared to $837,458, according to the September issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in June.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts was up 22 percent or $77,785 last month from $354,143 in August of 2020 to $431,928 in August of 2021.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

• Bentonville, up 35 percent to $3.7 million.

• Eureka Springs, up 44 percent to $381,629.

• Fayetteville, up to five percent to $4.3 million.

• Gentry, up to nine percent to $142,155.

• Lincoln, up 71 percent to $90,760.

• Rogers, up 18 percent or $4.3 million.

• Springdale, up 13 percent or $3.5 million.