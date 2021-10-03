Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Sales tax up 16 percent in August

by Marc Hayot | October 3, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 16 percent or $133,640 in August compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $971,098 last month compared to $837,458, according to the September issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in June.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts was up 22 percent or $77,785 last month from $354,143 in August of 2020 to $431,928 in August of 2021.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

• Bentonville, up 35 percent to $3.7 million.

• Eureka Springs, up 44 percent to $381,629.

• Fayetteville, up to five percent to $4.3 million.

• Gentry, up to nine percent to $142,155.

• Lincoln, up 71 percent to $90,760.

• Rogers, up 18 percent or $4.3 million.

• Springdale, up 13 percent or $3.5 million.

Print Headline: Sales tax up 16 percent in August

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT