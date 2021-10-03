Sales tax up 16 percent in August

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 16 percent or $133,640 in August compared to the same month last year.
Sales tax receipts were $971,098 last month compared to $837,458, according to the September issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in June.
Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts was up 22 percent or $77,785 last month from $354,143 in August of 2020 to $431,928 in August of 2021.
City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city general fund, public safety and the street department.
A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.
Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:
• Bentonville, up 35 percent to $3.7 million.
• Eureka Springs, up 44 percent to $381,629.
• Fayetteville, up to five percent to $4.3 million.
• Gentry, up to nine percent to $142,155.
• Lincoln, up 71 percent to $90,760.
• Rogers, up 18 percent or $4.3 million.
• Springdale, up 13 percent or $3.5 million.