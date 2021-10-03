Siloam Springs hosts Bull Riding Nationals Oct. 8 and 9

The Bull Riding Nationals will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9 at the Siloam Springs Rodeo Arena.

This will be a sanctioned event by Bullriders of America, according to Jeff Lee, the owner of Tuff Bull Productions and the organizer for the event.

Bullriders of America is not associated with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) but is a semi-pro league for young riders looking to go to the PBR level, Lee said.

This will be the first time the Bull Riding Nationals will be held in Siloam Springs, Lee said.

Lee said that the Siloam Springs Riding Club's rodeo committee improved the arena, which made it possible to hold the event in Siloam Springs.

Improvements made to the arena include putting in new pens and bucking shoots for the animals and riders and putting in a new announcer's booth, according to Riding Club President Harvey Trogdon.

Lee is not a member of the riding club but announces the rodeos for the club and knows a lot of the club's members, he said.

Bullriders of America hold their nationals in different cities, Lee said. The first event was held in February of 2021 in Springfield, Missouri, and the second was held in May in Ottumwa, Iowa, Lee said.

He did not say which riders would attend the event, but Lee said attendees would see a lot of the same talent for this event as they would for the PBR.

Sponsors for the event include RealtyMart USA in Springdale, Springdale Tractor, and Superior GMC, located in Siloam Springs.

Tickets for the event will be $14 for adults and $5 for children online and can be purchased at bullridingnationals.eventbrite.com, Lee said.

Lee said that Tuff Bull Productions has been producing bull riding, concerts, rodeos, and other western lifestyle events throughout the country. The production company is based out of Siloam Springs, Lee said.

Hoping for great weather on those dates, Lee said they try to offer a great family event.

"We try to put on a fast-paced, high-energy show, and we think people will enjoy the event," Lee said.