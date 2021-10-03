Siloam Springs Senior Activity Center menu

Oct. 4-8
M – Chicken tenders, potatoes/gravy, broccoli w/cheese, fruit
T – Roast beef w/potatoes, carrots, onions, celery, whole kernel corn, roll, black forest cake
W – Pork chop, loaded baked potato, peas, roll
TH – Chicken & cheese empanadas, Spanish rice, refried beans, cookie
F – Sloppy joe/bun, waffle fries, cinnamon applesauce, Rice Krispie Treat
Oct. 11-15
M – Grilled chicken salad w/lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, Ranch dressing, club crackers, strawberries/ice cream
T – Smoked sausage/bun, ketchup & mustard, mac & cheese, baked beans, apples w/caramel sauce
W – Potato soup, turkey sandwich w/cheese & lettuce, tropical fruit, lemon tart
TH – Beef enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, garden salad w/dressing
F – Glazed ham w/pineapple, sugar snap peas, roasted cauliflower, roll
Oct. 18-22
M – Spaghetti w/meat sauce, Italian veggies, garlic bread, blond brownie
T – Chicken & dumplings, peas, cornbread, apricots w/whipped topping
W – Hamburger w/lettuce, tomato/pickle/onion, baked beans, tater tots, fruit
TH – Chicken cordon bleu, wild rice, glazed carrots, roll
F – Meatloaf w/sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, veggie casserole, roll, pie
Oct. 25-29
M – Chicken Florentine, squash medley, Texas toast, spiced peaches
T – Chicken fried steak, potatoes/gravy, peas & carrots, lemon bar
W – Fried catfish, pinto beans, coleslaw, tomato relish, hushpuppies
TH – Dijon crusted pork loin, Harvard beets, broccoli rice casserole, cornbread
F – Road kill chili w/beans, spiky cheese, creepy corn, crackling crackers, wormy apple cobbler