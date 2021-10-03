Simmons Foods to upgrade Siloam Springs facility to wet pet food distribution

Simmons Foods is transitioning its facility on North Hico to begin producing wet pet food.

Simmons announced the transition on Sept. 2 by issuing a press release to continue to invest and fuel the growth in capacity and capability in its wet pet food business.

"Simmons is evaluating options for making the best use of the adjacent space that is currently devoted to the Treat lines as the wet pet food business continues to grow," said Director of Communications Julie Maus.

Over the next few months, team members currently assigned to the Dry and Treats product lines will gradually transition to other comparable positions within the company, Maus said. Those team members will receive transition bonuses as part of this process, she said.

Simmons will continue to operate the Feed Mill at the Decatur location and is evaluating options for the portion of the facility that was used for dry pet food production, Maus said.

The addition of the three-ounce capacity is part of a strategic growth plan expected to surpass $500 in capital investment over a three-year period, the release states.

"We are excited about the opportunities ahead to take care of our customers and make more food for the pets we love," said Scott Salmon, president of Simmons Pet Food.

The announcement comes on the heels of the opening of a $100 million canned pet food operation in Dubuque, Iowa, the release states. The company will announce more details about the project at a later date, the release stats.