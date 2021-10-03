Warner edges Colcord in District A-8 game

Colcord's unbeaten start to the season came to an end Friday night as Warner edged the Hornets 22-21 in Distict A-8 play.

Warner scored the go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion with about 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.

Colcord (4-1, 1-1) is back in action with another big game this week with defending conference champion Gore (5-0, 2-0).

Oaks 52, Wilson-Henryettta 6

Oaks-Mission snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Wilson Henryetta.

The Warriors (3-2, 1-1 District C-4) host Graham-Dustin this week.

Rejoice Christian 63, Kansas 26

Kansas dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in District 2A-8 with the loss to Rejoice Christian.

The Comets play at Salina this week.

Webbers Falls 46, Watts 0

The Engineers dropped to 0-4 ovearll with a loss to Webbers Falls on Friday. Watts plays at Cave Springs to open District B-6 play this week.