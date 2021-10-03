Zamarron scores two as JBU men end slide

Junior Jacob Zamarron scored his third brace of the season and freshman Kyle Hix earned his first collegiate victory as the John Brown University men's soccer team worked to a 2-1 victory on Tuesday night over Central Christian (Kan.) at Alumni Field.

With the match tied at one apiece late in the contest, Zamarron scored his seventh of the season from the left side outside the box, placing a gorgeous right-footed curling volley to the far side of the goal – handing the Golden Eagles (3-5-0, 1-0-0 Sooner Athletic) a SAC table-opening victory and an end to their five-match slide.

The visiting Tigers (5-5-0, 0-1-0) tied the match early in the second half with a picturesque passing play up the right side. Hilario Garcia Delfin booted the ball ahead to Arthur Pancoto, who fed the ball to CCCK's leading scorer, Drew Schrader. Schrader's quick move in the box was followed by a quick service to the far right side of the goal, knotting the match at one apiece.

The Golden Eagles opened the scoring in the 24th minute on a beautiful piece of dribbling from Zamarron. After senior Cooper McCombs fed the ball up the right flank, Zamarron did the rest, best a trio of Tiger defenders before cutting inside and ripping a shot to the near side for his sixth of the season.

The offense picked up for both sides in the second half as the Golden Eagles held an 8-6 shooting advantage after a smaller 5-3 margin in the first stanza.

Freshman goalkeeper Kyle Hix made a trio of saves and earned his first collegiate victory as a result. Sebastian Herrera also made three saves, but Zamarron's third game-winner of the season proved to provide the difference as John Brown opened SAC play with a victory over Central Christian for the second time in three seasons.

JBU was scheduled to host Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles are back in action on Thursday at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas).