No headline

THEME: HOCKEY

ACROSS

1. Instagram handle, e.g.

6. Faux one

9. Floor cleaner or haircut, pl.

13. No such thing as a free one?

14. Middle-earth dweller

15. Like Halloween night

16. Binary digits code

17. Biathlon glider

18. Take without asking

19. *Hockey's ____ Cup

21. *Start of play

23. End of White House URL

24. 1,000 grams

25. Spot for a massage

28. Chemistry Nobelist Otto ____

30. *The oldest U.S.-based team in NHL

35. Bar bills

37. Denials

39. Thin Mints group, e.g.

40. Just one of British Isles

41. Low landform

43. Not in favor of

44. Slap landing

46. Dutch cheese

47. Property right

48. Kismet-related

50. "All for one, one for all" sword

52. Shed tears

53. Old in Scottish

55. Time period

57. *Sandler as hockey player

61. *"The Great One"

65. Radio show host: "Hello, you're ____"

66. Sea in Spain

68. Witchy woman

69. Pore in a leaf

70. *1980 Olympic "Miracle" winner

71. Ringworm

72. Gardner's gear

73. Dashboard acronym

74. Same as sakis

DOWN

1. "Sad to say ..."

2. A deadly sin

3. Ancient Peruvian

4. Breezing through

5. Civil War battle

6. Nosegay

7. Biblical boat

8. "The Terminator" genre

9. Dole out

10. Black and white treat

11. "La Vie en rose" singer

12. Ego's domain

15. Bodyguard, e.g.

20. *14-year NHL player, coached Whalers to playoffs, Jack ____

22. Priest's vestment

24. Worked the dough

25. *Hockey club

26. Ottoman title

27. More competent

29. *Great Gordie

31. Europe/Asia mountain divide

32. Not Doric nor Corinthian

33. Post-it user

34. Like a sea urchin

36. Give an impression

38. *____ shot

42. Arabian chieftain

45. "Hats off," in New Zealand (2 words)

49. Mixed breed puppy

51. Builds

54. Madagascar primate

56. Skylit lobbies

57. "Gee!"

58. Keen on

59. Cambodia's neighbor

60. Marcel Marceau, e.g.

61. 1/1000 of #24 Across

62. Fall asleep, with 'out'

63. Between femur and tibia

64. Confirmations

67. Nile viper