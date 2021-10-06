No headline

THEME: HOCKEY
ACROSS
1. Instagram handle, e.g.
6. Faux one
9. Floor cleaner or haircut, pl.
13. No such thing as a free one?
14. Middle-earth dweller
15. Like Halloween night
16. Binary digits code
17. Biathlon glider
18. Take without asking
19. *Hockey's ____ Cup
21. *Start of play
23. End of White House URL
24. 1,000 grams
25. Spot for a massage
28. Chemistry Nobelist Otto ____
30. *The oldest U.S.-based team in NHL
35. Bar bills
37. Denials
39. Thin Mints group, e.g.
40. Just one of British Isles
41. Low landform
43. Not in favor of
44. Slap landing
46. Dutch cheese
47. Property right
48. Kismet-related
50. "All for one, one for all" sword
52. Shed tears
53. Old in Scottish
55. Time period
57. *Sandler as hockey player
61. *"The Great One"
65. Radio show host: "Hello, you're ____"
66. Sea in Spain
68. Witchy woman
69. Pore in a leaf
70. *1980 Olympic "Miracle" winner
71. Ringworm
72. Gardner's gear
73. Dashboard acronym
74. Same as sakis
DOWN
1. "Sad to say ..."
2. A deadly sin
3. Ancient Peruvian
4. Breezing through
5. Civil War battle
6. Nosegay
7. Biblical boat
8. "The Terminator" genre
9. Dole out
10. Black and white treat
11. "La Vie en rose" singer
12. Ego's domain
15. Bodyguard, e.g.
20. *14-year NHL player, coached Whalers to playoffs, Jack ____
22. Priest's vestment
24. Worked the dough
25. *Hockey club
26. Ottoman title
27. More competent
29. *Great Gordie
31. Europe/Asia mountain divide
32. Not Doric nor Corinthian
33. Post-it user
34. Like a sea urchin
36. Give an impression
38. *____ shot
42. Arabian chieftain
45. "Hats off," in New Zealand (2 words)
49. Mixed breed puppy
51. Builds
54. Madagascar primate
56. Skylit lobbies
57. "Gee!"
58. Keen on
59. Cambodia's neighbor
60. Marcel Marceau, e.g.
61. 1/1000 of #24 Across
62. Fall asleep, with 'out'
63. Between femur and tibia
64. Confirmations
67. Nile viper