American Legion holds annual Family Fund Fest

Siloam Springs American Legion Post 29 held its annual pancake and sausage breakfast and silent auction Saturday at the American Legion Hall/Siloam Springs Community Building.

The breakfast and auction are usually held the last Saturday in September but due to a scheduling conflict it took place on the first Saturday in October, according to Adjutant J.W. Smith.

Admission was free to attend, but the breakfast cost $7 for adults and $5 for children, according to Post 29 Commander Less Carroll.

All proceeds from the breakfast and auction will go towards the support of the American Legion Post 29 and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 29, Carroll said.

Presently the American Legion does not have the amount raised and the number of people who attended the event, Carroll said.

Items for the auction were donated by local merchants. Merchants who donated to the auction were as follows:

