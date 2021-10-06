Freshmen, eighth-graders defeat Springdale Lakeside

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team picked up its second straight win Monday night, winning against Springdale Lakeside 24-7 at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium in Springdale.

The game was originally scheduled for last Thursday but was moved to Monday because of inclement weather.

The Panthers improved to 3-3 with the victory.

Siloam Springs is back in action at home Thursday against Springdale Southwest.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team picked up a 28-0 win Monday against Springdale Lakeside.

The Panthers improved to 3-2 with the victory.

Jonathan Hyde threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Max Carter for a 6-0 lead halftime lead and Cole Pittman had a first-half interception.

Tristan Anglin ran for a touchdown and Hyde threw to Carter for the two-point conversion to go up 14-0 in the second half.

Fabian Lara had a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown, with Daniel Alfaro pressuring the quarterback.

The Panthers' final score came on a Mason Short touchdown run and Hyde threw to Anglin for the two-point conversion.

Siloam Springs' seventh- and eighth-grade teams will be back in action Thursday at home against Springdale Southwest.