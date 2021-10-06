Golden Eagles blank Pioneers

The No. 9 John Brown University women's soccer team dominated Wayland Baptist 5-0 on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.

This was the Golden Eagles' second straight 5-0 victory on home turf, scoring scored 13 unanswered goals during its four-match win streak. The Pioneers fell to 4-3-1 overall and search for their first league victory at 0-1-1.

JBU (7-1-0, 2-0-0 Sooner Athletic) scored early and often in the match, with the third goal of the season by sophomore Lauren Walter going down as the game-winner off the assist from Ryan Winingham. Winingham won a ball at midfield and sent Walter through the Wayland Baptist back line. Walter chased it down and buried a shot to the far right post on a one-on-one with Pioneer keeper Kanade Morita.

Less than four minutes later, freshman Pam Seiler scored her first collegiate goal, set up by freshman Kaelyn Mole and Walter. Just 41 seconds after, Walter scored another goal -- finishing with five points on the afternoon -- off assists from senior Vanessa Reynosco and sophomore Gifte Pavatt.

In the second half, the Golden Eagles built on their 3-0 lead when senior Alair Love fired a deep shot from the middle field which fit inside the right post for her first goal of the year. At the 59th minute, Reynoso picked off the ball from a Pioneer miscue and passed it to Seiler for her second of the match.

John Brown dominated every statistical category firing off 29 total shots including 17 on frame, while holding WBU to just one total shot. JBU held an 11-5 edge in fouls called and a 12-0 margin in corner kicks taken.

Morita stopped 11 total shots while the Golden Eagles split duties in between the posts. Caitlyn Logan played the first 45 minutes, picking up the win, and stopped the one shot faced. Sophomore Chloe Griffin relieved Logan at the intermission and finished the contest without being called upon.

Saturday's tilt was the 21st time the Golden Eagles have played Wayland Baptist, and JBU is 17-0-4 all-time including three straight wins by a combined 14-0 goal differential. Aside from their lone loss this season, the Golden Eagles have scored 21 goals and not allowed any to be scored.

After two-straight home matches, the Golden Eagles will now hit the road for three straight games. They will travel to Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) on Thursday for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Lions Field.