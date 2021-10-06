Herald-Leader obituaries for Oct. 6, 2021

Donnie Wayne Duffel

Donnie Wayne Duffel, 62, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.

He was born in Ceres, Calif., on Oct. 15, 1958.

He married Ronda Kay Vanderburg on Nov. 29, 2008.

He worked as a stucco man in construction. He loved NASCAR and was a music and motorcycle enthusiast. He was a member of the Victory Assembly Church in Siloam Springs.

He is survived by his wife of the home; his father, Cecil Ogden of Texas; three daughters, Tristan Hamm and husband Ryan of Colcord, Okla., Kirena Sheppard and husband Jameson of Franklin, Tenn., and Kendra Reyes and husband William of Centerton, Ark.; five grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Victory Assembly. Burial will be conducted at New Hope Cemetery.

Stanton Douglas Gilliam

Stanton Douglas Gilliam, 61, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sept. 30, 2021, at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Dec. 18, 1959, in St. Louis, Mo., to Charles Gilliam and Marlow Edmonds.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Stanton is survived by, two daughters, Elizabeth Ward and husband Kent, of Perryville, Mo., Abigail Gibbs and husband Emery of Charleston, S.C.; two sons, Douglas Gilliam of Missouri, Sam Gilliam and wife Leiah of Siloam Springs; sister, Gabriel Gilliam of Tahlequah, Okla.; five grandchildren and two more on the way.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Charles Ray Griffith

Charles Ray Griffith, 77, of Watts, Oklahoma, died on October 1, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born on November 27, 1943, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, to Roy Avis Griffith and Geneva Enell Biggs Griffith. He married Carrie Rose Myers on December 24, 1985. Charles worked in oil and water drilling and was the owner and operator of Little Drilling.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Edward Griffith, his sister, Sharon Kaye Griffith, and his daughter, Misty Dawn Griffith.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie, of the home; one son, Jim Griffith and wife Cheryl, of Colcord, Oklahoma; two daughters, Carla Metcalf, of Watts, Oklahoma, and Tara Griffith Pedraza, of Westville, Oklahoma; one niece, Cassandra Hackwith, of Hoosick Falls, New York; and five grandchildren.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 2:00 PM, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pet Peace of Mind, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Arkansas, please visit https://www.petpeaceofmind.org/donate-2.

Wanda Louise Holland

Wanda Louise Holland, age 77 passed away in Bentonville, AR on October 2, 2021. Born on September 21, 1944, in Siloam Springs, AR to Luther and Anna (Dudark) Wilson.

She is preceded in death by both parents; husband Bob Holland; brothers Don, JD, and Tim Wilson, and sister Susie Robinson.

She is survived by her sons, Bryan, and wife Jennie Shewmaker of Nashville, Arkansas, Cory and wife Michele Shewmaker of Perry, Oklahoma, Rob and Stephanie Holland of Gentry, Arkansas, and Chris and wife Tiffany Holland of Highfill, Arkansas; grandchildren, Dani, Aaron, and Eathan Shewmaker, Harley Holland, Presley Holland, Carson Holland, Jase Holland, and Bailey Lemke; great-grandchild Brennan Shewmaker and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, AR on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Good Neighbor: A United Methodist Community of Hope in Highfill, AR at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Joyce Elaine Kobliska

Joyce Elaine Kobliska, 84, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas passed away peacefully Friday, October 1, 2021 at home.

She was born June 2, 1937 in Blue Island, Illinois to Ernest Brumwell and Grace Peters-Brumwell, and was their only child. On April 25, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, Jerome "Jerry" Kobliska, and together they shared 62 years of marriage, largely in the Chicago area and at their retirement home in Hastings, Michigan.

Joyce loved Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and enjoyed giving Bible Studies to bring others to know Jesus. She had a giving heart, and from this she would help with numerous fundraisers and care for many animals. In her spare time, she and Jerry would travel, enjoy the outdoors, and tend to their home and gardens. Their most precious times together were holidays and vacations with children and grandchildren close by.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jerome "Jerry" Kobliska of the home; 1 son, David Kobliska and wife, Beth of Siloam Springs; 1 daughter, Susan Caster and husband, Trent of Ashville, New York; 3 grandchildren, Caleb Kobliska, Jonas Caster, and Isabella Caster; and many others who will miss her greatly.

The family will host a memorial service to celebrate Joyce's life at a later date.

