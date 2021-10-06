High school runners compete in Chile Pepper

The Siloam Springs boys cross country team finished 36th out of 60 teams Saturday in the Caliente Division of the Chile Pepper Festival at Agri Park in Fayetteville.

Central Catholic of Portland Oregon won the team title with 72 points with Max Giradet taking first overall with a time of 14 minutes, 55.50 seconds.

Wilson Cunningham finished 181st overall to lead Siloam Springs with a time of 17:17.10.

Nathan Hawbaker placed 198th at 17:23.40, while Levi Fox ran a time of 17:40.40.

Liam Scott placed 251st at 17:47.80, while Tommy Seitz ran a time of 18:06.40, Noah Granderson 295th at 18:08.40 and Danilo Pozo 300th at 18:12.80 to complete Siloam Springs' top seven scores.

Another group of Siloam Springs runners finished 28th out of 50 teams in the Open Division.

Jordyn Baskin placed 98th at 18:35.70, while Billy Samoff was 121st at 18:55.90, Barrett Eldridge 216th at 19:54.90, Caleb Rodgers 258th at 20:18.20 and Riley Harrison 373rd at 21:30.00.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Anthony Cruz 21:34.30, Cade Gunter 21:36.30, Thad Goetz 21:46.10, Caleb Wallace 22:05.40, Reese Hardcastle 22:37.30, William Bowles 23:33.50, Rustin Shirley 24:11.60 and Nathan Thurstenson 25:17.20.

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls cross country team placed 24th out of 42 teams in the Open Division.

Jacilyn Weilnau led the Lady Panthers with a 47th place finish of 22:11.80.

Shayla Conley placed 66th at 22:28.90, while Claire Jagger placed 67th at 22:29.40.

Kadynce Hilburn took 185th at 24:35.60, while Laura Fields was 281st at 26:40.30, Leslie Cea 290th at 27:06.60 and Elizabeth Humphries 291st at 27:06.70 to complete the Lady Pantehrs' top seven scores.

Also running for Siloam Springs: Sidney Pfeiffer 27:32.70, Avery Carter 27:38.90, Anna Floyd 28:05.50, Emma Humphries 28:19.10.

Up next

The Siloam Springs junior high and high school cross country teams are scheduled to run at Greenwood on Thursday.