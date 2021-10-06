JBU men fall in extra time

Regulation time was not enough time, but the John Brown University men's soccer team fell in extra time as Wayland Baptist (Texas) escaped Alumni Field with a 2-1 decision on Saturday afternoon.

Two goals were scored in regulation, both during the first half. The visiting Pioneers (5-3-1, 1-0-1 Sooner Athletic) lit up the scoreboard first, finding the back of the net in the 27th minute when Leonardo Amaral crossed the ball from the left wing, which found its way to the foot of Hector Romero for his third goal of the season.

Less than four minutes later, the Golden Eagles (3-6, 1-1) recorded the equalizer thanks to the head of Ethan Stockdale. Off a free kick in the midfield, sophomore Ivan Garcia volleyed a perfect service into the box allowing freshman Ethan Stockdale to head in his first collegiate goal.

After a scoreless second half, the match headed to extra time under the golden goal format. The first 10 minutes of play still had not declared a winner so the two teams battled on. After 3:58 second of play in the second and final overtime period, Wayland Baptist found the back of the twine off the rebound. Samba Gnoake's seventh of the season ended the contest when his header followed up a shot that rang the crossbar behind freshman Kyle Hix.

Despite the tight contest on the scoreboard, it was anything but for keeper Kyle Hix (1-5-0). Facing 17 shots overall, he tallied seven saves, including a pair at point-blank range. Wayland Baptist held a 6-1 margin in corners drawn. A physical contest saw 42 total fouls and seven yellow cards issued.

Now the Golden Eagles will pack their bags for a trio of upcoming road matchups. The first match away from Alumni Field will be against Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) on Thursday with first kick scheduled for 3 p.m.