JBU's Stanton Weaver receives PES scholarship

Stanton Weaver, a senior electrical engineering major at John Brown University, was recognized as a recipient of the PES Scholarship. The IEEE Power & Energy Society selected 118 students from the United States and Canada to be recognized as the most promising future engineers.

The IEEE PES Scholarship Plus Initiative is a national organization that provides scholarships and real-world experience to undergraduates who are interested in power and energy engineering careers.

The PES Scholarship is given to students who are majoring in electrical engineering, are high achievers with strong GPAs with distinctive extracurricular commitments and are committed to exploring the power and energy field

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to be recognized as an IEEE PES Scholar," Weaver said. "As often as I can, I remind myself that education is a blessing, a privilege and an opportunity. I am grateful for my family, JBU professors and friends for challenging me to work diligently and excellently, as to The Lord!"

Weaver's extracurricular activities include serving as Treasurer for both the Society of Women Engineers and the Engineering Student Council. She also served as the Freshman Representative in the American Society of Mechanical Engineers during the 2018-2019 academic year.

Weaver was a 2021 Product Marketing Engineering Intern at Texas Instruments (TI) in Santa Clara, California and has already accepted a full-time position with TI that starts after graduation in May 2022.