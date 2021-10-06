Letter to the Editor

Answer me this

In my letter, "Defending the Indefensible" 09/22, I highlighted the great divide among all Christians over what is true and what is not true from reading the Bible. I would like both Marks and Weathers to explain why the Bible has inspired such an abundance of division, hate, cruelty, depravity, wars, bloodshed and decimation of mankind and only a paucity of love peace and unity.

I challenge them both, and any Christian, to explain why they think the Bible is the true "Word of God" (who cannot lie) when the Bible clearly teaches both predestination and free will.

God predestined certain people to be saved and other certain people to be "fitted for destruction." (Examples, Romans 8:29-30, 9:10-23; Ephesians 1:4-5).

The Bible also teaches that God wants, even commands, everyone to repent (Acts 17:30) and be saved, e.g., 2 Peter 3:9; John 3:16, 3:35-36, 7:17.

Either everyone is given the choice between believing or not and the free will to make that choice or they are not.

Either God wants all people to be saved or he does not, it cannot be both, it is that simple.

Both ideas that a benevolent God would intentionally create people to burn in a lake of fire or intentionally burn people in hell who were never informed of such a choice are repulsive to enlightened people with mature reason, logic, and critical thinking skills.

Mr. Weathers makes a few comments in his letter, 09/29, which reflect a lack of reason, logic and critical thinking skills. Example, "faith is never blind." The Bible states, "Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see."

Trust, confidence, hope, and assurance are merely synonyms for faith, which are intangible feelings we express but do not see.

I have faith in the safety of air travel based on the record, but I do not see ahead that it always will. Based on God's record, I cannot have faith (feel safe) that he will not punish me for the sins of my parents. Compare Exodus 20:5 with Ezekiel 18:20 - see also 2 Samuel 12:13-18.

Mr. Weathers, I am an atheist. Atheist means not-theist, just as atypical means not-typical. Atheist doesn't mean immoral. Christian militias attacked the Capitol and threatened to kill Pence. Christian militias train in nearly every state. How many atheist militias exist in America?