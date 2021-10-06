Logan 4-H wins High Point at County Fair

Logan 4-H meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month in the historic Logan Community Building, an old, one-room schoolhouse from the early 1900s.

Logan 4-H is an active club with members that are active on the local, county, state and national levels.

The club recently earned a High Point award at the Benton County Fair.

Most of its members show livestock, however there are many 4-H youth that choose projects that do not have an animal involved.

The 4-H motto is "Make the best better" and the four Hs stand for the equal training of the head, heart, hands and health.

For more information about Logan 4-H contact co-leaders, Jackie Griffin at 479-524-7784 or Anna Myers at 318-676-9129. For more information about other clubs in the area call the County Extension Office at 479-271-1060.