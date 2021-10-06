ON TAP

Thursday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at SW Assem. of God1 p.m.

JBU men at SW Assem. of God3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Greenwood4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Watts at Cave Springs7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Springdale Tyson at Siloam Springs 7th4:45 p.m.

Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 8th6:30 p.m.

Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th7:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Fayetteville White5 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Mid-America Christian at JBU7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood7 p.m.

Kansas at Salina7 p.m.

Gore at Colcord7 p.m.

Graham-Dustin at Oaks7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

JBU at Fort Hayes State Tiger OpenTBA

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Texas Wesleyan1 p.m.

JBU men at Texas Wesleyan1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Science and Arts at JBU1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Conway TournamentTBA

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs JV at Rogers Heritage5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Fayetteville Ramay4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Fayetteville Ramay6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Class 5A State Tennis TournamentTBA

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Oklahoma City6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Greenwood at Siloam Springs6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Springdale Tyson6 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Springdale Southwest7 p.m.

Van Buren at Siloam Springs 9th4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Class 5A State Tennis TournamentTBA

October 13

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Southwestern Christian6 p.m.

October 14

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Adair at Kansas7 p.m.

Colcord at Hulbert7 p.m.

Gans at Watts7 p.m.

Oaks at Midway7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Russellville6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Springdale JO Kelly4:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Springdale George6:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale George7:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Bentonville West at Siloam Springs 9th5 p.m.

October 15

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Van Buren5 p.m.

October 16

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Oklahoma City1 p.m.

JBU men at Oklahoma City3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Van Buren9 a.m.

