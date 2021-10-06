OPINION: Socialism is contrary to Biblical and American traditions

In Economics 101 we learned that socialism is an economic system in which the society, via its government, owns and/or controls the land, labor, capital, means of production and/or distribution of goods or services. Socialism is contrary to the American tradition and is damaging to our historic principles, our economic viability and our freedom of choice. History has proved that it is virtually impossible for a people to "share the wealth." Imposed "equality," or even "equity," results only in "sharing the poverty." Socialism does not produce real wealth; it only redistributes it. One of a multitude of examples is Plymouth Plantation. In 1620, a group, wishing to separate from the Church of England, so that they could worship in a purer, more nearly biblical manner, sailed on the Mayflower from England to Plymouth. United by a common commitment of Christian beliefs, they decided to hold all things in common (voluntary socialism). The colony went through two years of want, famine and death. Only after they agreed that each family was allowed its own property and profits, did the colony begin to prosper. When they learned that by exerting effort beyond what they had been willing to do for unrecognizable advantages (advantages hidden in the "common purse"), many would endure difficulties and hardships beyond the "normal" in order to have more (and/or different) food on the table, clothes in the closet, etc.

If one is willing to send society into stagnation to accomplish some obscure or mysterious sense of equity, of equality, of fairness, or of justice, one should clearly reveal to a "democratic" society that poverty rather than wealth is what one has to look forward to. Individuals would not have free and open choices of insurance coverage, of energy sources, of automobile "accessories," of medical procedures, of educational pursuits, of occupational paths, etc. Socialism cannot enhance freedom but imposes slavery to "the social good," "the social will," or "the dictates of the state authoritarians."

The "Christian socialist" may falsely point to Acts 4 and 5 for precedent. Throughout Scripture, including these chapters, God upholds the principle of private property. It should be true (history does not confirm it) that if a society is composed of only those who have honestly and voluntarily (trusting in God for His power) committed themselves to the principles of Matthew 22:36-40 ("Teacher, which is the great commandment in the law?" Jesus said to him, "'You shall love the LORD your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.' This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it: 'You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets.") "that" society might find its utopia. I find neither in scripture nor history ANY hope for imposed "fair, sharing the wealth" to result in either wealth or fairness.

Neither the "Sermon on the Mount" nor the Acts 4-5 narrative is justification for governmental action, or coercive group activities. An honest look at either of these should quickly reveal that the "positive" activities and behaviors that might be encouraged therein are personal, individual, voluntary, and expected only of those who were followers of Christ and would receive joy from pleasing Him with their behavior. There is absolutely NO suggestion that these behaviors were expected of anyone other than individual followers of Christ or voluntary groups thereof.

A single socialized element does not create a totally socialistic society, but it does move one down the road. When we give government the authority to control mail delivery, the educational system, the banking system, our charities, our automobile industries, the uses of our property, our sources of energy, etc., after a while it becomes real (potentially oppressive) power. Clearly, by subterfuge, the Fabians were winning before Obama, Pelosi, and Reid came out of the closet to push for a real revolution "to radically transform"--Obama. We are inclined to take our freedoms for granted.

Pray earnestly that God would work His will and, if it pleases Him, to protect our liberties, by turning the hearts of minions of Sanders or Ocasio-Cortez, of legislators, bureaucrats, and executives no only to the truths of God's Word, but also the lessons of history. (Proverbs 21:1 "The king's heart is in the hand of the LORD, Like the rivers of water; He turns it wherever He wishes.")

-- Ted Weathers is a Siloam Springs resident and member of the Siloam Springs Writers Guild. The opinions expressed are those of the author.