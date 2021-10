Siloam Springs Homecoming Gallery 2

By Graham Thomas

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Yoceline Gomez, daughter of Neri and Reina Gomez, was escorted by #55 right tackle Zach Jones, son of Chuck and Sharon Jones.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Macy Harper, daughter of Josh and Jennifer Harper, was escorted by #26, defensive end Tyler Johnson, son of Amber Parker and BJ Johnson.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Kami Hulbert, daughter of Arthur and Janet Hulbert, was escorted by #50, right guard Adam Ballesteros, son of Yimi Ballesteros and Shadell Chavez.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Kaitlyn Land, daughter of Chris and Misty Land, was escorted by #66, left tackle Jace Sutulovich, son of Kevin and Britny Sutulovich.