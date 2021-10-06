Panthers head to Greenwood

Going into Friday's game against Benton, Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig felt good about what the way his team had been playing.

But the team that took the field last Friday and got throttled 66-29 didn't resemble the one that nearly knocked off Harrison and Van Buren and fought well against Rogers.

"What I stressed with the kids (Monday) morning after weights is we need to compete on every play and we can't afford to relax," Craig said. "That's when we have breakdowns and we let it snowball and it turns into a bad night."

Siloam Springs (1-4, 0-2) got off to a good start against Benton, playing to an early 3-3 tie and recovering an onside kick. But it turned south late in the first quarter and into the second as Benton scored five straight touchdowns to go up 38-3. Benton took advantage of a pick six and a special teams blunder on a kickoff which both led to scores. Other mistakes led to other miscues and Benton continued to pile on.

"We had some players take some plays off," Craig said. "When that happens we're going to have a night like the other night where it gets out of control."

The Panthers will try and right the ship this Friday when they play at Greenwood (3-2, 1-1).

Greenwood, the defending state champion, has already suffered two back-to-back losses to Fort Smith Northside in nonconference and Little Rock Parkview to open conference play.

Greenwood got back on track last week with 31-7 win against Mountain Home last week.

"Greenwood is a well-coached football team year in and year out," Craig said. "They're going to be a handful for anybody, especially at Greenwood."

Due to injuries, Greenwood started third string quarterback Cole Kindle against the Bombers, and he threw for 96 yards on 9 of 16 passing.

Greenwood's Jake Glover rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown and also had rushing TDs from Cameron Krone and Dylan Tucker in the win. Linebacker Colt Owenby also had a pick six for the Bulldogs.

Siloam Springs quarterback Hunter Talley had another big night offensively last week, throwing for 322 yards and rushing for 58. On the season Talley has rushed for 644 yards on 93 carries (6.9 yards per carry) and 14 touchdowns. He's completed 98 of 161 passes (60.8 percent) for 1,454 yards, 12 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Tight end Brendan Lashley caught nine passes for 102 yards against Benton. On the season he's caught 39 passes for 563 yards and five touchdowns.