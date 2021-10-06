Pearson top finisher at Ouachita Baptist race

Allika Pearson finished first overall Friday in the Ouachita Baptist Tiger Invitational in Arkadelphia and the John Brown women's and men's cross country teams each finished second overall.

Pearson finished first for the second time in as many races this season with a time of 17 minutes, 53 seconds. She also finished first at the Missouri Southern State Stampede in Joplin on Sept. 18.

Ouachita Baptist took first place overall with 20 points, while JBU was second with 63 points.

Elizabeth Brownell placed 14th with a time of 20:11.5, while Emerson Turner was 18th at 20:40.0 and Lainee Stiver 22nd at 20:49.2.

Sarah Smith finished 29th at 21:30.7, while Olivia Scates was behind behind her teammate at 21:31.8. Rachel Thompson placed 41st at 22:59.4, while Ryleigh Hale was 50th at 24:07.8 and Emma Brown 51st at 24:15.3.

Men

The John Brown men finished second overal at the Ouachita Baptist Tiger Invitational on Friday in Arkadelphia.

Host Ouachita Baptist took first place overall with a score of 21 points, followed by John Brown in close second with 34 points.

John Brown's Jean-Benoit Merte finished second overall with an 8K time of 25 minutes, 41.0 seconds, placing 13 seconds behind Ouachita Baptist's Whitt Lawrence.

JBU's Josiah Petak was fifth at 26:07.5, while Michael Capehart placed eighth at 26:45.4, Jadin Whiting ninth at 26:48.5, and Jake Hagood 10th at 26:53.7.

Matt Roehr finished 14th at 27:34.4, while Abram Gruen was 16th at 28:02.1, Andrew Janzen 18th at 28:13.2, River Baker 20th at 28:24.1, Parker Hale 22nd at 28:39.0, Luke Thng 37th at 30:25.0 and Johnny Duffee 40th at 31:32.8.