Siloam Springs 4-H members attend Benton County Fair

Photo submitted Siloam Springs 4-H members Lucy and Haden Gunsaulis work to get their heifers ready to show recently at the Benton County Fair. The Siloam Springs 4-H club meets the third Monday of each month. For more information, contact 479-790-1070.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs 4-H members Lucy and Haden Gunsaulis work to get their heifers ready to show recently at the Benton County Fair. The Siloam Springs 4-H club meets the third Monday of each month. For more information, contact 479-790-1070.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs 4-H members Lucy and Haden Gunsaulis work to get their heifers ready to show recently at the Benton County Fair. The Siloam Springs 4-H club meets the third Monday of each month. For more information, contact 479-790-1070.

Photo submitted The livestock judging contest was recently held at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted The livestock judging contest was recently held at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted The livestock judging contest was recently held at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs 4-H members Manasseh and Gloria Bosach participated in the country pullet show at the Benton County Fair recently.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs 4-H members Manasseh and Gloria Bosach participated in the country pullet show at the Benton County Fair recently.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs 4-H members Manasseh and Gloria Bosach participated in the country pullet show at the Benton County Fair recently.

From Staff Reports

Photo submitted The livestock judging contest was recently held at the Benton County Fair.