Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club celebrates 75th anniversary at First United Methodist Church

The Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club celebrated its 75th anniversary Sept. 30 at First United Methodist Church.

The club's actual birthday was on Aug. 2 but was celebrated at the end of September because new officers are usually installed before the start of the Oct. 1 fiscal year, and the club decided to combine both events, according to Treasurer Craig Taylor.

Attendees had the chance to dine with the Kiwanis Club while watching the installation of new officers by Carla O'Brien, the new governor of the Missouri/Arkansas District, said Katie Rennard, the incoming lieutenant governor of the Missouri/Arkansas District.

New officers for 2021-2022 are Stephen Johnston, president; Robyn Daugherty, president-elect; Jimmy Allen, vice president; Dolores Deuel, secretary; Taylor, treasurer; Gary Wheat, immediate past president, according to a bulletin from the evening's events.

Kiwanis' board of directors for the 2020-2022 term consists of Denise Chandler, Chandler Chiropractic; Reid Carroll, Ward Jones Realtors; Rennard, Century 21 -- Lyons & Associates; Steve Onnen, John Brown University and Jay Williams, Williams Law Firm.

Board members for 2021-2023 will be Kelvin Hobbs, Centennial Bank; Billy Gumm, retired; Dan Siemens, retired; Stephanie Cooley, Elizabeth Richardson Center; and Wendell Skelton, retired.

O'Brien received the banner from former Lieutenant Governor Sue Storey. Daugherty won the Irvin Taylor Outstanding Service Award, and Legion of Honor awards were presented to Chandler for 25 years of service; Lloyd Fagan for 40 years of service, and Tommy Free for 50 years, Taylor said.

The event included speeches from past presidents John Brown III, Janette Hayes, and Taylor, and Mayor Judy Nation gave the Kiwanis Club a proclamation, Rennard said.

"It's a way of saying thank you to the members," Rennard said. "We believe that our service only exists if we continue to grow members."

According to Mike Velo, past president of the Kiwanis Club, the event was open to the public.

"Technically, we are not a private organization," Velo said.

According to Allen, Kiwanis' big project for their 75th anniversary will have them partner with the Elizabeth Richardson Center to provide toys to help the children who attend the center improve their learning abilities.

Taylor said another project the Kiwanis Club would like to undertake this year is possibly reestablishing the Key Club. The Key Club is a club for high school students that teaches leadership skills and stands for what's right through service and volunteerism, according to keyclub.org.

Siloam Springs High School had a Key Club at one time, Taylor said. The Siloam Springs Key Club ceased to exist on Sept. 30, 2014, Taylor said. He also said one of its members was Kamaron Rackleff, who is currently a member of the Kiwanis Club.

"I think we are looking forward to 75 more years of service," Rennard said. "We want to keep growing our membership and growing our service."