Siloam Springs Homecoming Gallery 3

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Emma Norberg, daughter of Marc and Mary Jo Norberg, was escorted by #12 wide receiver and defensive back Christian Ledeker, son of Christopher Ledeker and Victoria Moody.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Hayley Ramirez, daughter of Ernesto and Sandra Valdez, was escorted by #2 wide receiver Mark Lopez, son of Ramon and Alejandra Torres.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid Miss Amelia Vincent, daughter of Tony and Johnna Vincent, was escorted by #6 wide receiver Patrick Church, son of Jeremy and Holly Church.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior maid and football manager Miss Alyssa Wheeler, daughter of Krystina Wheeler and Brian Wheeler, was escorted by #22 running back David Gowin, son of Dan and Beth Gowin.