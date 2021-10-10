Arrests and citations

Sept. 20
• Andrea Denise Grant, 32, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
• Walter William Camody, 60, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; possession of a controlled substance.
• William Marshall Johnson, 42, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; improper use of evidences of registration; insurance required -- minimum coverage.
• Amanda Renee Bayley, 34, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); financial identity fraud -- non-financial identity fraud; failure to appear.
Sept. 21
• Elisa Elaine Elmore, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.
• Trisha Ann Caldwell, 32, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with assault on family or household member -- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
Sept. 22
• Norma Rae Jackson, 34, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; failure to appear.
• Jimmy Ray Mitchell, 55, arrested in connection with improper use of evidences of registration; failure to appear.
Sept. 23
• Yoshio Xavier Yerena, 35, arrested in connection with parole violation.
• Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.
• Carl Ray Shelley, 57, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Joe Frank Kelly, 47, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.
• David Joe Doss, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Sept. 24
• Roberto Carlos Villegas Salas, 33, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; no driver's license; driving left of center.
Sept. 25
• Melvin Louis Sims, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Seth Colter Donikowski, 27, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to stop "Stop Light;" driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; failure to appear.
• Ricky Allen McDonald, 39, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 26
• Shalane Decole Frazier, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Jamie Rose Harris, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jeffrey Daniel Shelden, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Sept. 27
• Jeffrey Perez, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear; terroristic threatening; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Vanessa Lynn Estep, 54, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Julissa Angelina Leal, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.
• Jason James Meier, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Robert C. Stevenson, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.
Sept. 28
• Jonathan Patrick Cole, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Joshua James Myers, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear; obstructing governmental operations.
Sept. 29
• Rodney Lee Hathorn, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Luis Sierra-Martinez, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Brandon James Reed, 21, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.
• Jessie Ryan Smith, 30, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Travis Dale Dowdy, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Sept. 30
• Tina Rochelle Harris, 41, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.
• Dustyn Alexander Wyche, 31, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jaslyn Brechea Sheets, 18, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Tiffani Marie Colmenero, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.
Oct. 1
• Matthew Leroy Madill, 37, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.
Oct. 2
• Danny Lee Hudson, 67, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Amber Leigh Jennings, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
Oct. 3
• Roger Allen Brundage, 51, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; criminal mischief in the second degree,
• Jeremy Ruggiero, 49, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.
• Quindlen Michael Hesterly, 22, arrested in connection with parole violation.
• Candace Starr Matherne, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• David Lee Blevins, 39, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2.
• Luis Miguel Cruz Aviles, 24, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2.