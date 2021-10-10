Arrests and citations

Sept. 20

• Andrea Denise Grant, 32, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Walter William Camody, 60, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; possession of a controlled substance.

• William Marshall Johnson, 42, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; improper use of evidences of registration; insurance required -- minimum coverage.

• Amanda Renee Bayley, 34, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); financial identity fraud -- non-financial identity fraud; failure to appear.

Sept. 21

• Elisa Elaine Elmore, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Trisha Ann Caldwell, 32, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with assault on family or household member -- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Sept. 22

• Norma Rae Jackson, 34, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; failure to appear.

• Jimmy Ray Mitchell, 55, arrested in connection with improper use of evidences of registration; failure to appear.

Sept. 23

• Yoshio Xavier Yerena, 35, arrested in connection with parole violation.

• Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Carl Ray Shelley, 57, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Joe Frank Kelly, 47, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

• David Joe Doss, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 24

• Roberto Carlos Villegas Salas, 33, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; no driver's license; driving left of center.

Sept. 25

• Melvin Louis Sims, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Seth Colter Donikowski, 27, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to stop "Stop Light;" driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; failure to appear.

• Ricky Allen McDonald, 39, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

Sept. 26

• Shalane Decole Frazier, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jamie Rose Harris, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jeffrey Daniel Shelden, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 27

• Jeffrey Perez, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear; terroristic threatening; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Vanessa Lynn Estep, 54, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Julissa Angelina Leal, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

• Jason James Meier, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Robert C. Stevenson, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

Sept. 28

• Jonathan Patrick Cole, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Joshua James Myers, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear; obstructing governmental operations.

Sept. 29

• Rodney Lee Hathorn, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Luis Sierra-Martinez, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandon James Reed, 21, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

• Jessie Ryan Smith, 30, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Travis Dale Dowdy, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 30

• Tina Rochelle Harris, 41, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

• Dustyn Alexander Wyche, 31, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jaslyn Brechea Sheets, 18, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Tiffani Marie Colmenero, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

Oct. 1

• Matthew Leroy Madill, 37, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

Oct. 2

• Danny Lee Hudson, 67, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Amber Leigh Jennings, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Oct. 3

• Roger Allen Brundage, 51, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; criminal mischief in the second degree,

• Jeremy Ruggiero, 49, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Quindlen Michael Hesterly, 22, arrested in connection with parole violation.

• Candace Starr Matherne, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• David Lee Blevins, 39, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2.

• Luis Miguel Cruz Aviles, 24, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2.