Golden Eagles score nine goals in win over Lions

WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- Five players scored their respective first goals of the season, while junior Jacob Zamarron added a hat trick in the John Brown University men's soccer team's 9-0 thumping of Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) on Thursday afternoon at Lions Field.

Junio Oscar Carballo also added a brace, finding the back of the goal for the first time in 2021, as did freshman Kendall Acuna, freshman Alejandro Ramirez, junior Christian Marroquin, and freshman Jose Almanza. For Acuna, Ramirez, and Almanza their tallies with the first of their collegiate careers.

Freshman Kyle Hix (2-5-0) picked up the win without needing to make a save, as John Brown boasted a 27-3 shooting advantage. The victory was also Hix's first collegiate clean sheet, and the Golden Eagles' second of the 2021 campaign.

Carballo's first of the season began the four-goal first half for John Brown (4-6-0, 2-1-0 Sooner Athletic), before Zamarron's eighth of the season, from Ramirez, doubled the JBU lead less than a minute later. Zamarron netted his second of the match in the 24th minute and Carballo tallied again in the 30th, off an assist from sophomore Erick Diaz.

The second half, which featured five John Brown goals, started even more quickly than the first half, with Acuna and Ramirez scoring just 1:28 apart in the 48th and 49th minutes of play. Zamarron completed his third career hat trick in the 56th minute.

With time winding down, Marroquin and Almanza added two more markers in the 73rd and 75th minutes of play.

The victory was John Brown's largest margin of victory since Sept. 28, 2019, when it tacked 10 on the board in a shutout victory over Ecclesia.

John Brown was scheduled to return to the pitch on Saturday afternoon at Texas Wesleyan. Results were not available at presstime.