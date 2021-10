Avery Marie Myrick

Avery Marie Myrick, infant daughter of Roni Myrick, died Oct. 3, 2021.

She is survived by her mother; brother, Skylar Madison of Westville, Okla.; and grandparents, Ronald and Viletta Myrick of Westville, Okla.

She is preceded in death by her great grandfather, Larry Myrick.

Services will be held privately by the family. www.wassonfuneralhome.com.