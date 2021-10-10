JBU student receives nursing scholarship

James Park, a junior nursing major at John Brown University, was selected as a recipient of the 2021 Korean American Scholarship Foundation Scholarship. Park was one of 20 students in the Southwest Region to receive the scholarship.

The KASF is a non-profit organization established to help meet the financial needs of Korean-American students seeking higher education.

KASF scholarships are offered to the qualified Korean American students with impressive scholastic achievements and heavily involved in community service and extracurricular activities.

"I am incredibly humbled to be a recipient of the Korean American Scholarship Foundation Southwestern Region Scholarship." Park said. "I'm grateful for my professors, friends and family for always encouraging and challenging me, and I'm excited for the opportunity to continue following my passions."

Park's extracurricular activities include participating in the JBU Nursing club, as well as an active member of the JBU Korean American Student Fellowship.

Park, who will graduate in May 2023, helps serve patients at Siloam Nursing and Rehab as part of his required nursing school clinicals.