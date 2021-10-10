JBU women blank Southwestern Assemblies of God

WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- Sophomore Lauren Walter scored in her third-straight match and posted her second consecutive game-winner as No. 7 John Brown University women's soccer notched a 3-0 victory over Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) on Thursday afternoon at Lions Field.

Senior Caitlyn Logan made a pair of saves, earning her fifth clean sheet this season and 40th of her career, as the Golden Eagles (8-1-0, 3-0-0 Sooner Athletic) tallied two in the first half and a third in the second half.

Senior Vanessa Reynoso scored her third of the season in the 19th minute to give the visitors an insurance marker, three minutes after Walter opened the scoring. Freshman Pam Seiler curved in from the top of the box her third goal in two matches in the 77th minute to end the JBU scoring effort.

Southwestern Assemblies of God, meanwhile, wasn't able to mount much of a counter, attempting just two shots -- one in each half -- both of which were handled by Logan.

SAGU's Zoe Bolt posted a heroic 14-save effort, stopping seven Golden Eagle shots in each half as John Brown out-shot the hosts 34-2 on the match.

Sophomore Ryan Winningham led all players with five shots, while Reynoso attempted four. On the match, eight Golden Eagles attempted at least three shots towards Bolt.

John Brown was scheduled to complete its Texas two-step on Saturday afternoon when it faces Texas Wesleyan at 1 p.m. at Martin Field.