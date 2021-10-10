MACU gets first win in Siloam Springs

A 2-1 lead evaporated as the John Brown University volleyball team fell in its second straight five-set thriller that it held a lead after two, this time to Mid-America Christian (Okla.) on Friday evening inside Bill George Arena.

The win was the Evangels' (18-6, 9-3 Sooner Athletic) first victory in Siloam Springs in program history, as the visitors were bolstered by Hannah Foecker's match-best 23 kills on 57 swings. The MACU All-Conference first-teamer also added six digs, three assists and a trio of block-assists.

Sophomore Savanna Riney's 11 kills paced the Golden Eagles (11-12, 5-6) on the evening, while freshman Taylor Golmen added 10 of her own to accompany three block-assists.

The John Brown offense couldn't find a rhythm all night, as it finished hitting .033 (43-37-181) – including a .016 efficiency over the final two pivotal sets. MACU, meanwhile, improved as the match progressed, attacking at a .250 rate (61-18-172) and a .306 mark in sets four and five.

En route to its seventh-straight win, the visitors dominated the front row with 17 team rejections. Allison Porter led the way with a solo black and 11 block-assists. Maddie Callicoat added nine assists on the blocking effort and Vanessa Moreira added five in addition to her 10 terminations.

Golmen, sophomore Micah Fouts and freshman Lilly Ruston each contributed a trio of block-assists on defense for the Golden Eagles, while junior Jillian Blackman notched her seventh 20-dig effort of the season with 26 scoops.

Junior Morgan Finchan dished out 20 assists, and junior Lauren Cloud passed the 1,000 assist mark of her career with a 19-helper outing. Fincham is just 17 assists shy of the same milestone.

After each team earning a pair of set victories (18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 14-25), the fifth set featured three ties before the lone lead change came at a pivotal moment. MACU tied the score at three apiece before rattling off a 9-1 run that blew open the frame and handed the Evangels a commanding 12-4 advantage. After scoring four of the next six points, the visitors ended the contest on a setter dump.

That kill was Lena Stockhammer's sixth of the night as she hit .357, but also passed out 47 assists on 61 MACU terminations.

John Brown dominated at the service line, launching 14 aces – paced by freshman Julie Milligan's four – and committing just four errors. Mid-America Christian served up five aces but commited 12 errors at the service line.

JBU was scheduled to host Science and Arts (Okla.) on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.