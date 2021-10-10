Ninth-grade football rolls over Springdale Southwest

Siloam Springs' ninth-grade football team picked up its third straight win Thursday with a 42-14 blasting of Springdale Southwest at Panther Stadium.

"I was very pleased with the effort and energy our kids played with (Thursday) night," said Siloam Springs coach Jonathan Johnson. "Our coaches felt like we played a little flat on Monday (at Springdale Lakeside) during the first half. We had too many mistakes offensively that hurt us, but (Thursday) night many of those mistakes were fixed and we thought the kids played a much cleaner game and played with great enthusiasm. I was excited to see so many of our kids contribute in big ways for us."

Siloam Springs rolled up 356 yards of total offense, including 288 yards in a first half that saw the Panthers (4-3) take a 21-0 lead.

Quarterback Jackson Still completed 8 of 12 passes for 240 yards, including a 78-yard screen pass to Gio Flores with 1.8 seconds before halftime to give Siloam Springs a 21-0 lead.

Still hit Flores for a 28-yard pass to set up his own touchdown run of six yards in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

Still threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Pennington for a 14-0 lead in the second quarter and nearly had another score as a scoring drive was snuffed out by an interception in the endzone.

Still had a 78-yard TD screen pass to Flores wiped out by a penalty later in the quarter, so two plays later the Panthers ran another screen and this time it was good for a 21-0 lead.

Siloam Springs' recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half and Still threw to Noah Shipp for 26 yards and a score on the next play for a 28-0 lead.

Carlos Sandoval had an 81-yard kickoff return to make it 35-7 in the second half and Still ran for a 13-yard touchdown for the Panthers' final score.

Flores rushed for 45 yards on carries and caught three passes for 143 yards, while Shipp had two for 39 yards. Still rushed for 42 yards on four carries.

The ninth-graders are back in action this Thursday at Springdale George.

Eighth-grade

Siloam Springs 22, Springdale Southwest 20

Fabian Lara's interception on a two-point conversion with no time remaining helped Siloam Springs defeat the Cougars in the eighth-grade game.

The Panthers (4-2) won their third straight game.

Siloam Springs had taken a 20-14 lead with 2:32 left in the game on a one-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Hyde. Lara ran in the two-point conversion to make it 22-14.

Southwest drove 60 yards to get within 22-20 the game on the last play of regulation on a nine-yard run by Ruben Rios, setting up Lara's heroics on the two-point conversion.

Siloam Springs scored the game's first touchdown on an eight-yard run by Tristan Anglin, but Southwest tied the game 8-8 at halftime.

The Panthers took a 14-8 lead in the third quarter on a five-yard run by Hyde. Southwest tied it back up on the next play on a kickoff return for a touchdown by Rios.

The Panthers finished with 215 yards of offense, including 190 rushing yards on 33 carries. Anglin had 14 carries for 89 yards, while Lara had six carries for 49 yards, Mason Short 27 yards on six carries, and Hyde 25 yards on seven carries. Hyde also completed three of five passes for 25 yards, with Jack O'Brien catching two passes for 17 yards and Max Carter one catch for seven yards.

The eighth-graders are back in action at Springdale George this Thursday.

Seventh-grade

Springdale Tyson 20, Siloam Springs 8

The Panthers struck first with an interception return for a touchdown from Ryan Shipp, but turnovers and penalties cost the Panthers a loss to the Hornets.

Shipp's pick-six and a two-point conversion run from Corbin Allen gave Siloam Springs an early 8-0 lead.

The Panthers (0-5-1) looked to make it a two-score lead later in the half but lost a fumble in the end zone.

Springdale Tyson scored on a David Smith run with no time remaining before halftime to cut it to 8-6.

Siloam Springs lost another fumble in the second half and Tyson took advantage with a score to go up 12-8 another Smith TD run.

Smith added his third touchdown of the game to cap the 20-8 victory.

Siloam Springs finished with 87 yards of offense on 26 carries. Shipp had 14 carries for 78 yards.

The seventh-graders are back in action at Springdale J.O. Kelly on Thursday.