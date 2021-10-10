Oklahoma football roundup

Gore 35, Colcord 26

Colcord dropped its second straight game with a home loss to defending league champion Gore (6-0, 3-0).

The Hornets (4-2, 1-2) return to action at Hulbert this Thursday

Salina 21, Kansas 7

After a scoreless first half, Salina (3-3, 1-2) scored three touchdowns in the second half to defeat Kansas in a District 2A-7 game.

Kansas (1-5, 0-3) is scheduled to host Adair on Thursday.

Oaks 50, Graham-Dustin 0

Oaks improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in District C-4. Oaks plays at Midway this week.

Cave Springs 36, Watts 6

The Engineers fell to 0-5 overall and 0-1 in District B-6 with the loss. Watts hosts Gans on Thursday.