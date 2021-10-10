Recognition of service

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Deputy Chief Major Geoff Lewis (left) poses with Police Chief Allan Gilbert at the City Board meeting on Tuesday. Lewis received a plaque from Gilbert for his retirement. Lewis has been an officer of the law since 1982 when he served as a military policeman in the Marine Corps and served as a part of the Siloam Springs Police Department for 14.5 years, Lewis said. Lewis' last day was on Friday.

By Marc Hayot

