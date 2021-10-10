Siloam Springs Planning Commission to hear permit for new businesss on Ark Hwy 59 near Siloam Springs Municipal Airport

Planning commissioners will hear a significant development permit for a possible new business on Arkansas Highway 59 across from Siloam Springs Municipal Airport.

The permit will be for a proposed self-storage complex which seeks to build a 44,384 square foot facility, a 1,931 square foot office, and 19,800 square feet of covered vehicular storage garages totaling 66,115 square feet, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads and City Engineer Justin Bland on Sept. 13.

If the permit is approved by the planning commission, it will go before the city board of directors on Nov. 2, the report states.

City staff is recommending approval subject to four conditions: the applicant will file utility easements via separate instrument as directed by the city engineer prior to the certificate on occupancy, the report states.

The other conditions include correcting a typographical error in the gross floor area property in the architectural plan set; the plans will show a 25-foot wide driveway at Highway 59 Right-of-Way line and the correction of a second typographical error in the landscaping plan shall be corrected in the typographical plan set, the report states.

The planning commission will also hear and vote on the following items:

• Preliminary Development Permit for the 200 block of Airport Road. If approved this permit will go before the city board on Nov. 2.

• Special use development permit for 602 N. Mount Olive St. If approved this permit will go before the city board on Nov. 2.

• Special use development permit for 509 E. Ashley St. If approved this permit will go before the city board on Nov. 2.

• Special use development permit for 618 E. Main St. If approved this permit will go before the city board on Nov. 2.

• Special use development permit for 313 s. Wright St. If approved this permit will go before the city board on Nov. 2.

• Comprehensive Plan Monthly Update.

• Lot split development permit for 22468 Marsh Road. This item went to the city board for easements on Oct. 5.

• Lot line adjustment permit for 214 E. Franklin St. This item went before the city board for easements on Oct. 5.