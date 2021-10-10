Siloam Springs school district saw fewer covid-19 cases

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Siloam Springs School District (SSSD) saw nine active cases of covid-19 among students and one among staff, according to the district's website.

Students quarantined from cases that originated within the school were 70 and there were none among staff, the website states. Students who were exposed outside of the district totaled 20 while only one staff member was exposed outside of the school district, the site states.

There was one new coronavirus case among students and 10 quarantines from cases that originated within the district and no new staff quarantines due to exposure that originated within the district, the site states.

Cumulative cases beginning in July reported as of Friday were 223 among students and 46 among staff the site states.

Students quarantined from cases within the school district since July totaled 1016 and 15 among staff members, the site states. Students who were exposed outside of the district numbered at 462 and 38 among staff, the site states.

The district does not have a mask mandate as voted by the Siloam Springs School Board on Aug. 12.

At press time, coronavirus data from John Brown University was not available.