Tennis players take shot at state

Siloam Springs will have good representation at the Class 5A state tennis tournament on Monday and Tuesday in Hot Springs.

Senior Lucas Junkermann will play in boys singles, while junior Ohla Los will be in girls singles. Meanwhile, the doubles team of Brooklyn Williams and Julia Tran will play in girls doubles.

Junkermann is coming off a 5A-West Conference championship in boys singles, which he won on Sept. 28 in Russellville.

Los finished as the 5A-West Conference runner-up, while the team of Williams and Tran finished fourth in girls doubles at the conference tournament.

The boys state tournament is scheduled to be held at Hot Springs Country Club, while the girls tournament will be at Hot Springs Lakeside High School.

