Arkansas Property Tax Payments Due October 15th

Arkansas personal and real estate taxes for 2020 are due by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.

Payments can be made to the Benton County Collector online or in person, according to a press release from Benton County Collector Gloria Peterson. If residents do not pay their taxes by the due date will incur a 10 percent late fee and or interest, the release states.

Residents may drop their payments in the drop box at the offices listed below, the release states. Payments received by mail must be federally postmarked no later than Oct. 15, the release states.

The county collector has five locations in Benton County: Bentonville, Gravette, Rogers, and Siloam Springs, the release states. Residents may pay online at bentoncountyar.gov/collector/pay-taxes, the release states.

Locations to pay in person are:

• Bentonville: Administration building 215 E. Central Ave. Bentonville, AR 72712 or 2401 SW D Street Ste 3 Bentonville, AR 72712.

• Gravette: 901 1st Avenue SW Gravette, AR 72736.

• Rogers: 1428 West Walnut St. Rogers, AR 72756.

• Siloam Springs: 707 Lincoln Street, Siloam Springs, AR 72761.

For more information please call the Benton County Collector's office at 479-271-1040 or visit bentoncountyar.gov/collector.