No headline

-----------------------------------------------
STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: HALLOWEEN
ACROSS
1. *Hitchcock's 1963 movie, with The
6. Bad-mouth
9. H or O in H2O, e.g.
13. France's longest river
14. Bauxite, e.g.
15. Opposite of adore
16. Proprietor
17. Quaker Man's cereal
18. Oozes
19. *Corpse
21. *Bobbing for what?, pl.
23. One time around
24. BÈbÈ's mother
25. General Post Office
28. Actuary's concern
30. Named, in bygone era
35. Not easy
37. Accepted behavior
39. Kitchen floor layer?
40. Northern European capital
41. *Overly consumed on Halloween?
43. Actress Spelling
44. Nature's rage
46. Bangladeshi currency
47. Colossal
48. Bowling prop
50. Famous Himalayan
52. Bugling ungulate
53. Valedictorian's spot
55. Possessive of "it"
57. *Pennywise and Joker, e.g.
60. *Traditional Halloween garb
64. Honolulu greeting
65. Costa del ____
67. Plant fungus
68. Mild and pleasant, weather-wise
69. E.T. transporter
70. Popular spring flower
71. Hole-making tools
72. Young newt
73. Country singer ____ Hill
DOWN
1. Coalition
2. Corn Belt state
3. Drink garnish
4. Cheerlessness
5. Offered on a platter
6. *Door-to-____
7. George Gershwin's brother
8. Plural of seta
9. Cain's biblical brother
10. You, in bygone era
11. Uh-oh
12. Wife's title
15. Facet
20. Actress Linda of "Dynasty" fame
22. Be nosy
24. South American wild cats
25. *Bedsheet with holes?
26. Command that follows "cut"
27. Acrylic fiber
29. Show off
31. Low-cal
32. Skip the wedding hoopla
33. State of danger
34. *As opposed to treat
36. Small town or hamlet
38. Manufacture
42. 2:3, e.g.
45. Carnie's domain
49. Grandmother, for short
51. Reflexive of "it"
54. Question in dispute
56. Parallel grooves
57. *Raven's grabber
58. Take it easy
59. Electrical resistance units
60. Blood-related problem
61. Tangerine grapefruit hybrid
62. Castle protector
63. Carve, as in stone
64. Lawyers' league
66. "____ with their head!"