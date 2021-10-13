No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.

-----------------------------------------------

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: HALLOWEEN

ACROSS

1. *Hitchcock's 1963 movie, with The

6. Bad-mouth

9. H or O in H2O, e.g.

13. France's longest river

14. Bauxite, e.g.

15. Opposite of adore

16. Proprietor

17. Quaker Man's cereal

18. Oozes

19. *Corpse

21. *Bobbing for what?, pl.

23. One time around

24. BÈbÈ's mother

25. General Post Office

28. Actuary's concern

30. Named, in bygone era

35. Not easy

37. Accepted behavior

39. Kitchen floor layer?

40. Northern European capital

41. *Overly consumed on Halloween?

43. Actress Spelling

44. Nature's rage

46. Bangladeshi currency

47. Colossal

48. Bowling prop

50. Famous Himalayan

52. Bugling ungulate

53. Valedictorian's spot

55. Possessive of "it"

57. *Pennywise and Joker, e.g.

60. *Traditional Halloween garb

64. Honolulu greeting

65. Costa del ____

67. Plant fungus

68. Mild and pleasant, weather-wise

69. E.T. transporter

70. Popular spring flower

71. Hole-making tools

72. Young newt

73. Country singer ____ Hill

DOWN

1. Coalition

2. Corn Belt state

3. Drink garnish

4. Cheerlessness

5. Offered on a platter

6. *Door-to-____

7. George Gershwin's brother

8. Plural of seta

9. Cain's biblical brother

10. You, in bygone era

11. Uh-oh

12. Wife's title

15. Facet

20. Actress Linda of "Dynasty" fame

22. Be nosy

24. South American wild cats

25. *Bedsheet with holes?

26. Command that follows "cut"

27. Acrylic fiber

29. Show off

31. Low-cal

32. Skip the wedding hoopla

33. State of danger

34. *As opposed to treat

36. Small town or hamlet

38. Manufacture

42. 2:3, e.g.

45. Carnie's domain

49. Grandmother, for short

51. Reflexive of "it"

54. Question in dispute

56. Parallel grooves

57. *Raven's grabber

58. Take it easy

59. Electrical resistance units

60. Blood-related problem

61. Tangerine grapefruit hybrid

62. Castle protector

63. Carve, as in stone

64. Lawyers' league

66. "____ with their head!"