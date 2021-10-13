Golden Eagles fall in extra time at Texas Wesleyan

Junior Jacob Zamarron scored his 11th goal of the season to give the Golden Eagles a brilliant start, but host Texas Wesleyan responded with the equalizer in the second half before ending the match in extra time in a 2-1 win over the John Brown University men's soccer team Saturday afternoon at Martin Field.

Sophomore Alonso Arrieta's long cross from the left flank found Zamarron sneaking through the Ram defense. After chesting the service down, Zamarron laid into his 11th goal of the season to hand the Golden Eagles (4-7-0, 2-2-0 Sooner Athletic) a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute.

Mateja Jovanovic's sixth goal of the season in the 66th minute leveled the contest, and shortly after, Texas Wesleyan faced playing a man down after Gaku Nemoto earned his second caution of the contest. Despite playing a man down for the final 15 minutes of the second half, the Rams still out-shot John Brown by a 7-2 margin in the second stanza, setting up JBU's second extra time contest in its last three matches.

Through 16 minutes of extra time, the Golden Eagles outshot Texas Wesleyan by an 8-2 margin but couldn't find the winner. In the 102nd minute, Jonathan Lopez earned his second caution of match, forcing the Rams to play by two men down. Facing long odds, the Rams cleared a John Brown scoring rush, springing Oscar Odriozola. Even in a one-on-three scenario, Odriozola won the loose ball, gained control on the right flank and played a perfect through ball to an oncoming Augustas Aldonis heading into the box.

Aldonis was taken down a few feet inside the box, as the official awarded the Rams a penalty kick, which Mario Herrera converted for the golden goal, his fifth of the season.

Freshman Kyle Hix made four saves -- three in the second half -- and fell to 2-6-0 on the season. Wesleyan's Basitan Blumenberg made five saves, improving to 1-1-1 after returning from injury.

John Brown will complete its two-week, three-match road trip on Saturday when it travels to Oklahoma City to take on the Stars at Brian Harvey Field.