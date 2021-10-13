Herald-Leader obituaries for Oct. 13, 2021

Doris Nell Barrett

Doris Nell Barrett, 50, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at her home.

Doris was born August 20, 1971 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Charles and Wanda Manning. She was a loving mom and ever loving nana.

She is survived by her son, Jordan Barrett of Siloam Springs, AR; 4 daughters, Carolyn Thornton and husband, Chad of Waldron, AR, Jennifer Layland of Granbury, TX, Kambrean Wolfe and husband, Zachory of Rogers, AR, and Hailee Barrett of Siloam Springs, AR; 1 brother, Charles Manning JR of Osawatomie, KS; 4 sisters, Lynda Johnson of Waldron, AR, Charlene Pabst of Tupelo, MS, Bridgett Haines of TX, and Sandra Glade of Boles, AR; 9 grandchildren; and many other loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Wanda Manning and daughter, Chelsea Escobedo.

A memorial service is not yet planned at this time. The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR.

PAID OBITUARY

Ella Louise Carter

Ella Louise Carter, 67, of Decatur, Ark., died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at her home.

She was born May 6, 1953, in Stella, Mo., to Chester Ethridge and Lily Miller-Ethridge.

She married Milo Carter on June 25, 1982, in Miami, Okla. They were married 32 years together until his passing in 2015.

She was a homemaker and also worked for Ozark Electronics. In her spare time, she enjoyed camping, fishing, looking at her picture collection, but most of all, she cherished her family time.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, five brothers, Lorin, Wayne, Cecel, Willard, and Donald "Corky"; sister Ruth Miller; and grandson, Tyler Weeden.

She is survived by her son, Tony Weeden of Decatur, Ark.; one daughter, Christina Kirk and husband Jason of Westville, Okla.; two brothers, Kenneth Ethridge and Glen Ethridge, both of Missouri; one sister, Ruby Moss, of Missouri; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many other loved ones.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Falling Springs Cemetery near Decatur.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.