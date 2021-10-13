JBU women's soccer wins sixth straight

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Freshman Pam Seiler's second brace in three matches capped off a strong road victory as the No. 7 John Brown University women's soccer team withstood Texas Wesleyan by a 3-1 margin on Saturday afternoon at Martin Field.

Sophomore Gifte Pavatt netted her first goal of the season, and senior Caitlyn Logan made a second-half save, vaulting the Golden Eagles (9-1-0, 4-0-0 Sooner Athletic Conference) to their sixth-consecutive victory.

Seiler's pair of goals came in the second half just six minutes apart, but were equally important.

The game winner came in the 59th minute when senior Vanessa Reynoso's free kick was saved and deflected off the crossbar. Pavatt laid into the rebound, but Wesleyan keeper Julia Villalobos managed to stop the shot but not without a rebound. Seiler was there on the doorstep to fire home the game-winner.

The Rams (5-3-2, 0-2-1) pulled within one, 2-1, just three minutes later, but Seiler's insurance tally provided extra cushion in the 65th minute -- a gorgeous passing play that broke down the Wesleyan defense.

Seiler has now scored all five goals on the season in the last three contests, scoring in three straight.

Sophomore Ryan Winingham's long pass upfield found sophomore Lauren Walter streaking through the middle. Walter laid off a pass to her right to Seiler, who made no mistake firing home her fifth goal of the season, tying Walter on the scoring leaderboard.

John Brown opened the scoring just over 18 minutes into the contest with Reynoso starting a counterattack in the midfield. She played the ball to the middle to senior Megan Hutto, allowing her to slide a ball through the defense to an oncoming Pavatt. Before colliding with Villalobos, Pavatt lofted a shot over the oncoming keeper to break the scoreless stalemate.

The Golden Eagles held advantages in shots (18-8), shots on frame (10-2) and corner kicks (8-1).

John Brown concludes its three-match road trip on Saturday when it takes on Oklahoma City at Brian Harvey Field.